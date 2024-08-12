Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.2 and closed at ₹23.92. The highest price during the day was ₹24.32, while the lowest was ₹23.86. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹74,995.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. A total of 13,830,715 shares were traded on the BSE.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.18
|Support 1
|23.69
|Resistance 2
|24.5
|Support 2
|23.52
|Resistance 3
|24.67
|Support 3
|23.2
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 103 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.32 & ₹23.86 yesterday to end at ₹23.93. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.