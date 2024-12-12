Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 21.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.52 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 21.56 and closed slightly higher at 21.61, reaching a high of 21.72 and a low of 21.44 throughout the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 67,653.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05, with a trading volume of 8,491,923 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:35:54 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹21.52, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹21.58

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 21.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 21.45 and 21.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 21.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 21.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:20:14 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at 21.51. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have increased by 1.31%, reaching 21.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months-9.41%
6 Months-10.53%
YTD0.61%
1 Year1.31%
12 Dec 2024, 08:49:15 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 121.73Support 121.45
Resistance 221.87Support 221.31
Resistance 322.01Support 321.17
12 Dec 2024, 08:32:43 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 21.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
12 Dec 2024, 08:19:41 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 104915 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05:29 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 21.72 & 21.44 yesterday to end at 21.58. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

