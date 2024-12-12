Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹21.56 and closed slightly higher at ₹21.61, reaching a high of ₹21.72 and a low of ₹21.44 throughout the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹67,653.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05, with a trading volume of 8,491,923 shares on the BSE.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹21.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹21.45 and ₹21.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹21.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 21.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹21.51. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have increased by 1.31%, reaching ₹21.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|-9.41%
|6 Months
|-10.53%
|YTD
|0.61%
|1 Year
|1.31%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.73
|Support 1
|21.45
|Resistance 2
|21.87
|Support 2
|21.31
|Resistance 3
|22.01
|Support 3
|21.17
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 21.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.72 & ₹21.44 yesterday to end at ₹21.58. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.