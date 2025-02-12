Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹18.56 and closed slightly higher at ₹18.59. The stock reached a high of ₹18.70 and a low of ₹18. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,811.40 crore, with a notable trading volume of 9,129,693 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹32.32 and a low of ₹17.06.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price remained unchanged at 0.00% and is currently trading at ₹18.12. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have decreased by -36.27%, reaching ₹18.12. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|-3.18%
|6 Months
|-20.13%
|YTD
|-2.4%
|1 Year
|-36.27%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.52
|Support 1
|17.84
|Resistance 2
|18.95
|Support 2
|17.59
|Resistance 3
|19.2
|Support 3
|17.16
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 6.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 64 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 98306 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.70 & ₹18 yesterday to end at ₹18.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend