Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price on the last day was ₹26.01 at open and ₹24.97 at close. The high for the day was ₹27.08, and the low was ₹25.73. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,931.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,865,576 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.66
|Support 1
|25.34
|Resistance 2
|27.54
|Support 2
|24.9
|Resistance 3
|27.98
|Support 3
|24.02
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 35.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 197.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 726 mn & BSE volume was 79 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.08 & ₹25.73 yesterday to end at ₹25.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend