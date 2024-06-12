Explore
Wed Jun 12 2024
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.35 1.10%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 994.45 0.74%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.30 1.08%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 321.50 1.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.60 0.54%
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 23.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.86 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.75 and closed at 23.63 on the last day of trading. The highest price for the day was 23.96, while the lowest was 23.7. The market capitalization stood at 74,822.07 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,353,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:10:45 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Yes Bank increased by 2.07% to reach 24.12, outperforming its peers. While Indian Bank's shares are declining, CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.7% and 0.61% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK123.11.751.44129.3558.2922331.94
IDBI Bank88.11.261.4598.753.0794728.66
Yes Bank24.120.492.0732.8114.169388.13
Indian Bank536.95-1.3-0.24626.35275.572325.02
UCO Bank57.731.532.7270.6626.1569021.75
12 Jun 2024, 11:00:01 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 30.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
12 Jun 2024, 10:45:04 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.63% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 1.63% lower than yesterday, with the price at 24.12, a decrease of 2.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:36:49 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank touched a high of 24.37 & a low of 23.83 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.4Support 123.86
Resistance 224.66Support 223.58
Resistance 324.94Support 323.32
12 Jun 2024, 10:15:26 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:54:20 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 1.78% to reach 24.05, while its peers showed mixed performance. Indian Bank saw a decline, whereas CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, and UCO Bank experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed gains of 0.41% and 0.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK122.51.150.95129.3558.2922223.1
IDBI Bank87.430.590.6898.753.0794008.25
Yes Bank24.050.421.7832.8114.169186.76
Indian Bank538.05-0.2-0.04626.35275.572473.18
UCO Bank57.090.891.5870.6626.1568256.57
12 Jun 2024, 09:31:01 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.96 & 23.7 yesterday to end at 23.63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

