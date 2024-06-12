Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.75 and closed at ₹23.63 on the last day of trading. The highest price for the day was ₹23.96, while the lowest was ₹23.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,822.07 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,353,648 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Yes Bank increased by 2.07% to reach ₹24.12, outperforming its peers. While Indian Bank's shares are declining, CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.7% and 0.61% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK
|123.1
|1.75
|1.44
|129.35
|58.29
|22331.94
|IDBI Bank
|88.1
|1.26
|1.45
|98.7
|53.07
|94728.66
|Yes Bank
|24.12
|0.49
|2.07
|32.81
|14.1
|69388.13
|Indian Bank
|536.95
|-1.3
|-0.24
|626.35
|275.5
|72325.02
|UCO Bank
|57.73
|1.53
|2.72
|70.66
|26.15
|69021.75
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.63% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 1.63% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹24.12, a decrease of 2.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank touched a high of 24.37 & a low of 23.83 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.4
|Support 1
|23.86
|Resistance 2
|24.66
|Support 2
|23.58
|Resistance 3
|24.94
|Support 3
|23.32
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.96 & ₹23.7 yesterday to end at ₹23.63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.