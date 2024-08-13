Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹23.93 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹24.62 and a low of ₹23.54. The market capitalization stands at ₹76,499.34 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹14.1. The BSE volume was 21,403,022 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 1.60% and is currently trading at ₹24.80. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have surged by 43.23% to reach ₹24.80. In the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.74%
|3 Months
|0.28%
|6 Months
|-13.71%
|YTD
|13.85%
|1 Year
|43.23%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.77
|Support 1
|23.79
|Resistance 2
|25.13
|Support 2
|23.17
|Resistance 3
|25.75
|Support 3
|22.81
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 31.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 208 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.62 & ₹23.54 yesterday to end at ₹24.41. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.