Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹21.57 and closed slightly higher at ₹21.58. The stock experienced a high of ₹21.60 and a low of ₹21.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,461.76 crore, Yes Bank's performance reflects its volatility, as the 52-week high stands at ₹32.81 and the low at ₹19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 26,456,481 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.51
|Support 1
|21.04
|Resistance 2
|21.78
|Support 2
|20.84
|Resistance 3
|21.98
|Support 3
|20.57
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 19.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 179 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.6 & ₹21.1 yesterday to end at ₹21.21. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.