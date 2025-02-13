Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 18.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.31 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 18.09 and closed slightly higher at 18.12. The stock reached a high of 18.25 and a low of 17.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 56,842.75 crore, Yes Bank's performance remains cautious compared to its 52-week high of 32.32 and low of 17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,685,607 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:33:46 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹18.31, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹18.13

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 18.31 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 17.71 and 18.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 17.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 18.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:22:14 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.28%, currently trading at 18.18. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have decreased by 36.27%, also standing at 18.18. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months-3.18%
6 Months-20.13%
YTD-2.4%
1 Year-36.27%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.42Support 117.71
Resistance 218.7Support 217.28
Resistance 319.13Support 317.0
13 Feb 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 6.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
13 Feb 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 96 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 98298 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:02:39 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.25 & 17.55 yesterday to end at 18.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

