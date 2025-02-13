Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹18.09 and closed slightly higher at ₹18.12. The stock reached a high of ₹18.25 and a low of ₹17.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹56,842.75 crore, Yes Bank's performance remains cautious compared to its 52-week high of ₹32.32 and low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,685,607 shares.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹18.31 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹17.71 and ₹18.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹17.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 18.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.28%, currently trading at ₹18.18. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have decreased by 36.27%, also standing at ₹18.18. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|-3.18%
|6 Months
|-20.13%
|YTD
|-2.4%
|1 Year
|-36.27%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.42
|Support 1
|17.71
|Resistance 2
|18.7
|Support 2
|17.28
|Resistance 3
|19.13
|Support 3
|17.0
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 6.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.25 & ₹17.55 yesterday to end at ₹18.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend