Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.51 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.50, with a high of ₹18.51 and a low of ₹17.92. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,306.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.92. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 13,291,584 shares, indicating active market participation.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.35
|Support 1
|17.77
|Resistance 2
|18.71
|Support 2
|17.55
|Resistance 3
|18.93
|Support 3
|17.19
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 10.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 100 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.51 & ₹17.92 yesterday to end at ₹17.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend