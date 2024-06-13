Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.75 and closed at ₹23.63 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹24.37 while the low was ₹23.7. The market cap stood at 75605.38 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31263763 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 187 mn & BSE volume was 31 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.37 & ₹23.7 yesterday to end at ₹23.63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.