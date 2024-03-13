Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -2.63 %. The stock closed at 22.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.23 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.75 and closed at 23.67 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 23.85 and a low of 22.7. The market capitalization stood at 65,672.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81, while the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 42,162,696 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.23, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹22.83

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 22.23 with a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.86%
3 Months1.28%
6 Months30.2%
YTD6.53%
1 Year46.01%
13 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.83, down -3.55% from yesterday's ₹23.67

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 22.83, which represents a decrease of 3.55% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.84.

13 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a volume of 42,162,696 shares with a closing price of 23.67.

