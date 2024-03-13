Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.75 and closed at ₹23.67 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹23.85 and a low of ₹22.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹65,672.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, while the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 42,162,696 shares traded.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹22.23 with a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.86%
|3 Months
|1.28%
|6 Months
|30.2%
|YTD
|6.53%
|1 Year
|46.01%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹22.83, which represents a decrease of 3.55% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.84.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a volume of 42,162,696 shares with a closing price of ₹23.67.
