Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 16.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.27 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 16.17 and closed slightly lower at 16.15. The stock reached a high of 16.37 and a low of 16.17 during the session. With a market capitalization of 51,011.12 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 28.50 and a low of 16.02. The BSE volume for the day was notable, with 7,158,025 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.54% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 4.54% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 16.22, reflecting a decline of 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.41 and 16.26 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.26 and selling near hourly resistance 16.41 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.33Support 116.2
Resistance 216.42Support 216.16
Resistance 316.46Support 316.07
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹16.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 16.37 & 16.17 yesterday to end at 16.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

