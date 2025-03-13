Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹16.17 and closed slightly lower at ₹16.15. The stock reached a high of ₹16.37 and a low of ₹16.17 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹51,011.12 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹28.50 and a low of ₹16.02. The BSE volume for the day was notable, with 7,158,025 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 4.54% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹16.22, reflecting a decline of 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.41 and 16.26 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.26 and selling near hourly resistance 16.41 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.33
|Support 1
|16.2
|Resistance 2
|16.42
|Support 2
|16.16
|Resistance 3
|16.46
|Support 3
|16.07
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.37 & ₹16.17 yesterday to end at ₹16.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend