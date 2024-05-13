Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors react to poor quarterly results

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 22.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.24 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 22.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 22.75, while the low was 22.03. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 70460.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81, and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 32085809 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.24, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹22.49

Yes Bank share price is at 22.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.08 and 22.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by -0.40% and is currently trading at 22.40. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 39.75% to 22.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.82%
3 Months-29.4%
6 Months22.95%
YTD4.9%
1 Year39.75%
13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.78Support 122.08
Resistance 223.12Support 221.72
Resistance 323.48Support 321.38
13 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6665
13 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 278 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 327704 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 246 mn & BSE volume was 32 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 22.75 & 22.03 yesterday to end at 22.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

