Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors react to poor quarterly results

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹22.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹22.75, while the low was ₹22.03. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 70460.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 32085809 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.08 and ₹22.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by -0.40% and is currently trading at ₹22.40. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 39.75% to ₹22.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.82%
|3 Months
|-29.4%
|6 Months
|22.95%
|YTD
|4.9%
|1 Year
|39.75%
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.78
|Support 1
|22.08
|Resistance 2
|23.12
|Support 2
|21.72
|Resistance 3
|23.48
|Support 3
|21.38
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 25.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 15.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 246 mn & BSE volume was 32 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹22.75 & ₹22.03 yesterday to end at ₹22.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
