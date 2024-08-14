Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.91 and closed at ₹24.41, experiencing a high of ₹25.13 and a low of ₹24.04. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹75,590.5 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹14.1. The BSE trading volume for the day was 14,234,115 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 175 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.13 & ₹24.04 yesterday to end at ₹24.12. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.