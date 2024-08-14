Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 24.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.12 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 24.91 and closed at 24.41, experiencing a high of 25.13 and a low of 24.04. The bank's market capitalization stood at 75,590.5 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 14.1. The BSE trading volume for the day was 14,234,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 30.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2233
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7766
14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 190 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 237867 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 175 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.13 & 24.04 yesterday to end at 24.12. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

