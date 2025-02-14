Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.02 and closed slightly higher at ₹18.13, reaching a high of ₹18.42 and a low of ₹18.01. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹56,968.16 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.32 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,757,870 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.39
|Support 1
|18.03
|Resistance 2
|18.58
|Support 2
|17.86
|Resistance 3
|18.75
|Support 3
|17.67
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 6.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.42 & ₹18.01 yesterday to end at ₹18.17. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend