Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.96 and closed slightly higher at ₹17.97, with a peak price matching the opening at ₹17.96 and a low of ₹17.06. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,306.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.92. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 20,662,114 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 119 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.96 & ₹17.06 yesterday to end at ₹17.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend