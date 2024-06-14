Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.39 and closed at ₹24.13 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.48, while the low was ₹23.72. The market capitalization stood at ₹74602.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,039,682 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.27
|Support 1
|23.49
|Resistance 2
|24.78
|Support 2
|23.22
|Resistance 3
|25.05
|Support 3
|22.71
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 130 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.48 & ₹23.72 yesterday to end at ₹24.13. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.