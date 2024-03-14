Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -8.19 %. The stock closed at 22.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.96 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹22.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹22.83 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹23.09 and a low of ₹20.74 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at ₹60,293.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 76,925,596 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:01:35 AM IST
