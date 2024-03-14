Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -8.19 %. The stock closed at 22.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.96 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 22.9 and closed slightly lower at 22.83 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 23.09 and a low of 20.74 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at 60,293.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 76,925,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.83 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 76,925,596 shares with a closing price of 22.83.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!