Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading session

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹22.54 and closed at ₹22.49 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹22.54 and the low was ₹21.86. The market capitalization stands at ₹69,677.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,913,179 shares traded.
Yes Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.62% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Yes Bank as of 10 AM is 32.62% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.49 representing a decrease of 1.12%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price decline.
Yes Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank touched a high of 22.69 & a low of 22.38 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.63
|Support 1
|22.32
|Resistance 2
|22.82
|Support 2
|22.2
|Resistance 3
|22.94
|Support 3
|22.01
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.03% to reach ₹22.47, following the upward trend of its peers including Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.18% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|563.3
|14.15
|2.58
|632.65
|291.3
|102189.96
|IDBI Bank
|82.32
|0.74
|0.91
|98.7
|52.64
|88513.77
|Yes Bank
|22.47
|0.23
|1.03
|32.81
|14.1
|64641.43
|Indian Bank
|513.15
|0.05
|0.01
|573.45
|267.25
|69119.25
|UCO Bank
|51.89
|0.25
|0.48
|70.66
|25.65
|62039.47
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.6, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹22.24
The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹22.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹22.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹22.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 3.06% and is currently trading at ₹22.92. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have gained 39.50%, reaching ₹22.92. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.68%
|3 Months
|-23.22%
|6 Months
|14.69%
|YTD
|3.73%
|1 Year
|39.5%
Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.58
|Support 1
|21.88
|Resistance 2
|22.92
|Support 2
|21.52
|Resistance 3
|23.28
|Support 3
|21.18
Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 24.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 287 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 336934 k
The trading volume yesterday was 14.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 260 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹22.54 & ₹21.86 yesterday to end at ₹22.49. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
