Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:55:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.75 0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.75 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 0.95%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 813.80 0.61%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading session

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 22.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.6 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 22.54 and closed at 22.49 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 22.54 and the low was 21.86. The market capitalization stands at 69,677.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,913,179 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:55:05 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.62% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Yes Bank as of 10 AM is 32.62% lower than yesterday, with the price at 22.49 representing a decrease of 1.12%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price decline.

14 May 2024, 10:38:35 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank touched a high of 22.69 & a low of 22.38 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.63Support 122.32
Resistance 222.82Support 222.2
Resistance 322.94Support 322.01
14 May 2024, 10:14:21 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:54:27 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.03% to reach 22.47, following the upward trend of its peers including Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.18% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank563.314.152.58632.65291.3102189.96
IDBI Bank82.320.740.9198.752.6488513.77
Yes Bank22.470.231.0332.8114.164641.43
Indian Bank513.150.050.01573.45267.2569119.25
UCO Bank51.890.250.4870.6625.6562039.47
14 May 2024, 09:32:30 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.6, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹22.24

The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 22.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 22.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 22.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:21:26 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 3.06% and is currently trading at 22.92. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have gained 39.50%, reaching 22.92. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.68%
3 Months-23.22%
6 Months14.69%
YTD3.73%
1 Year39.5%
14 May 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.58Support 121.88
Resistance 222.92Support 221.52
Resistance 323.28Support 321.18
14 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 24.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
14 May 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 287 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 336934 k

The trading volume yesterday was 14.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 260 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 22.54 & 21.86 yesterday to end at 22.49. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue