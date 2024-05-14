Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading session

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹22.54 and closed at ₹22.49 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹22.54 and the low was ₹21.86. The market capitalization stands at ₹69,677.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,913,179 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of Yes Bank as of 10 AM is 32.62% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.49 representing a decrease of 1.12%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price decline.
Yes Bank touched a high of 22.69 & a low of 22.38 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.63
|Support 1
|22.32
|Resistance 2
|22.82
|Support 2
|22.2
|Resistance 3
|22.94
|Support 3
|22.01
Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.03% to reach ₹22.47, following the upward trend of its peers including Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.18% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|563.3
|14.15
|2.58
|632.65
|291.3
|102189.96
|IDBI Bank
|82.32
|0.74
|0.91
|98.7
|52.64
|88513.77
|Yes Bank
|22.47
|0.23
|1.03
|32.81
|14.1
|64641.43
|Indian Bank
|513.15
|0.05
|0.01
|573.45
|267.25
|69119.25
|UCO Bank
|51.89
|0.25
|0.48
|70.66
|25.65
|62039.47
The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹22.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹22.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹22.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 3.06% and is currently trading at ₹22.92. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have gained 39.50%, reaching ₹22.92. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.68%
|3 Months
|-23.22%
|6 Months
|14.69%
|YTD
|3.73%
|1 Year
|39.5%
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.58
|Support 1
|21.88
|Resistance 2
|22.92
|Support 2
|21.52
|Resistance 3
|23.28
|Support 3
|21.18
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 24.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 14.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 260 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹22.54 & ₹21.86 yesterday to end at ₹22.49. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!