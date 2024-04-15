Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors lose confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price opened and closed at ₹24.47 on the last day, with a high of ₹25.12 and a low of ₹24.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,762.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE trading volume was 24,782,597 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.61%
|3 Months
|-4.81%
|6 Months
|41.81%
|YTD
|13.05%
|1 Year
|57.98%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.25, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹24.47
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.25, representing a decrease of 0.9% or a net change of -0.22.
15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.47 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 24,782,597 shares with a closing price of ₹24.47.