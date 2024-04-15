Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 24.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.25 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price opened and closed at 24.47 on the last day, with a high of 25.12 and a low of 24.2. The market capitalization stood at 69,762.11 crore. The 52-week high was 32.81, and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE trading volume was 24,782,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.61%
3 Months-4.81%
6 Months41.81%
YTD13.05%
1 Year57.98%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.25, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹24.47

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.25, representing a decrease of 0.9% or a net change of -0.22.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.47 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 24,782,597 shares with a closing price of 24.47.

