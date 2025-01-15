Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.13 and closed slightly lower at ₹17.12. The stock reached a high of ₹18.10 and a low of ₹17.13 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹53,672.67 crore, Yes Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,597,668 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.32
|Support 1
|17.45
|Resistance 2
|18.62
|Support 2
|16.88
|Resistance 3
|19.19
|Support 3
|16.58
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 11.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 95 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.1 & ₹17.13 yesterday to end at ₹18.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend