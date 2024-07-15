Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Plummet as Investors Fret

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.94 and closed at ₹25.83 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹26.22, while the low was ₹25.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,242.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,199,493 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.13 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹25.64. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have surged by 49.27% to reach ₹25.64, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.9%
|3 Months
|-2.66%
|6 Months
|2.81%
|YTD
|19.35%
|1 Year
|49.27%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.05
|Support 1
|25.37
|Resistance 2
|26.49
|Support 2
|25.13
|Resistance 3
|26.73
|Support 3
|24.69
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 34.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 224 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.22 & ₹25.55 yesterday to end at ₹25.61. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend