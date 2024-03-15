Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.50 -0.70%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.30 2.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 266.55 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.80 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.80 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares up as investors regain confidence
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares up as investors regain confidence

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 11.78 %. The stock closed at 20.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.43 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 20.96 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 23.74, and the low was 20.53. The market capitalization stood at 67,398.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.10, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 94,531,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:02:50 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.43, up 11.78% from yesterday's ₹20.96

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.43, which represents a 11.78% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.47.

15 Mar 2024, 08:04:35 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹20.96 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 94,531,544 shares with a closing price of 20.96.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie