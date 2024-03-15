Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares up as investors regain confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 11.78 %. The stock closed at 20.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.43 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 20.96 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 23.74, and the low was 20.53. The market capitalization stood at 67,398.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.10, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 94,531,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.43, up 11.78% from yesterday's ₹20.96

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.43, which represents a 11.78% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.47.

15 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹20.96 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 94,531,544 shares with a closing price of 20.96.

