Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 10:07:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.70 0.66%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.10 -0.86%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,442.95 1.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.50 0.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.25 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at 22.59, up 0.27% from yesterday's 22.53
BackBack

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at ₹22.59, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹22.53

45 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 22.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.59 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank's stock opened at 22.35 and closed at 22.24 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 23.16 and a low of 22.27. The market capitalization stood at 70,585.69 crore. The 52-week high was 32.81 and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 17,831,835 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:07:02 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 4.34% MF holding & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.56% in to 4.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.37% in to 10.96% in quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:40:07 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 3.10%. The return on investment value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 3.00% in the current fiscal year and 5.39% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:11:39 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 11.27% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 276058.60 cr, which is -0.00% lower than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 66.48% and a profit growth of �% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:30:01 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
15 May 2024, 06:01:45 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock price has increased by 0.27% to reach 22.59, moving in alignment with other banks like CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank, which are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both seen a slight decline of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD119.05.755.08126.5358.2621588.15
IDBI Bank84.20.240.2998.752.6490535.23
Yes Bank22.590.060.2732.8114.164986.65
Indian Bank535.522.54.39573.45267.2572129.71
UCO Bank52.840.71.3470.6625.6563175.28
15 May 2024, 05:37:45 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 22.45, while the high price reached was 22.78.

15 May 2024, 03:50:32 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -14.57% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 3 PM is 14.57% lower than yesterday, with the price at 22.59, down by 0.27%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:50:14 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed today at ₹22.59, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹22.53

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at 22.59 - a 0.27% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 22.72 , 22.88 , 23.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 22.42 , 22.28 , 22.12.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:32:14 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:19:32 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.58, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹22.53

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 22.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.13 and 23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:00:03 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.65
10 Days24.10
20 Days24.27
50 Days24.21
100 Days24.29
300 Days21.03
15 May 2024, 02:59:23 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:53:05 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.41% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 2 PM is 20.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 22.58, showing a decrease of 0.22%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:40:39 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 22.68 and 22.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 22.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.6Support 122.54
Resistance 222.63Support 222.51
Resistance 322.66Support 322.48
15 May 2024, 02:13:54 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
15 May 2024, 02:00:02 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.57, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹22.53

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.57 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.13 and 23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:52:13 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -20.11% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 1 PM is 20.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 22.56, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:42:40 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between the levels of 22.6 and 22.52 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 22.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.68Support 122.53
Resistance 222.77Support 222.47
Resistance 322.83Support 322.38
15 May 2024, 01:02:36 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 22.45 and a high of 22.78 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:45:13 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -36.09% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM is 36.09% lower than yesterday, with the price at 22.67, a decrease of 0.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 22.59 and 22.46 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 22.46 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.59.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.6Support 122.52
Resistance 222.64Support 222.48
Resistance 322.68Support 322.44
15 May 2024, 12:26:06 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.65
10 Days24.10
20 Days24.27
50 Days24.21
100 Days24.29
300 Days21.03
15 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:17:22 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.58, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹22.53

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.13 and 23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:46:32 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -39.87% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded by 11 AM is down by 39.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 22.54, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:39:52 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 22.66 and 22.41 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.59Support 122.46
Resistance 222.66Support 222.4
Resistance 322.72Support 322.33
15 May 2024, 11:24:21 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.59, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹22.53

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.13 and 23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:16:30 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock price has increased by 0.22% to reach 22.58, in line with the positive movement of its peer banks including CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and down by 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD118.45.154.55126.5358.2621479.3
IDBI Bank84.630.670.898.752.6490997.58
Yes Bank22.580.050.2232.8114.164957.88
Indian Bank534.2521.254.14573.45267.2571961.34
UCO Bank53.21.062.0370.6625.6563605.7
15 May 2024, 11:05:05 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
15 May 2024, 10:49:59 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.32% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 10 AM is 41.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at 22.52, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:36:17 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 22.7 & a low of 22.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.66Support 122.41
Resistance 222.81Support 222.31
Resistance 322.91Support 322.16
15 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:52:45 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.75% today, reaching 22.7, in line with the performance of its peer banks including CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank, which are also experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD117.84.554.02126.5358.2621370.45
IDBI Bank84.910.951.1398.752.6491298.65
Yes Bank22.70.170.7532.8114.165303.09
Indian Bank527.814.82.88573.45267.2571092.55
UCO Bank53.211.072.0570.6625.6563617.65
15 May 2024, 09:39:19 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.62, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹22.53

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 22.62 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.13 and 23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:16:32 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at 22.59. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 42.27% to reach 22.59. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months-20.75%
6 Months16.24%
YTD5.13%
1 Year42.27%
15 May 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.08Support 122.13
Resistance 223.62Support 221.72
Resistance 324.03Support 321.18
15 May 2024, 08:35:30 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
15 May 2024, 08:21:28 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 199 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 337140 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 181 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:05:47 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.16 & 22.27 yesterday to end at 22.24. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue