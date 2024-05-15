Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at 22.59, up 0.27% from yesterday's 22.53

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹22.35 and closed at ₹22.24 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹23.16 and a low of ₹22.27. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,585.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 17,831,835 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 4.34% MF holding & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.56% in to 4.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.37% in to 10.96% in quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 3.10%. The return on investment value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 3.00% in the current fiscal year and 5.39% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 11.27% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 276058.60 cr, which is -0.00% lower than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 66.48% and a profit growth of �% in the fourth quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 25.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock price has increased by 0.27% to reach ₹22.59, moving in alignment with other banks like CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank, which are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both seen a slight decline of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK ORD
|119.0
|5.75
|5.08
|126.53
|58.26
|21588.15
|IDBI Bank
|84.2
|0.24
|0.29
|98.7
|52.64
|90535.23
|Yes Bank
|22.59
|0.06
|0.27
|32.81
|14.1
|64986.65
|Indian Bank
|535.5
|22.5
|4.39
|573.45
|267.25
|72129.71
|UCO Bank
|52.84
|0.7
|1.34
|70.66
|25.65
|63175.28
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹22.45, while the high price reached was ₹22.78.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 3 PM is 14.57% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.59, down by 0.27%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹22.59 - a 0.27% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 22.72 , 22.88 , 23.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 22.42 , 22.28 , 22.12.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.13 and ₹23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|22.65
|10 Days
|24.10
|20 Days
|24.27
|50 Days
|24.21
|100 Days
|24.29
|300 Days
|21.03
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 2 PM is 20.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹22.58, showing a decrease of 0.22%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 22.68 and 22.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 22.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.6
|Support 1
|22.54
|Resistance 2
|22.63
|Support 2
|22.51
|Resistance 3
|22.66
|Support 3
|22.48
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.57 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.13 and ₹23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 1 PM is 20.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹22.56, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between the levels of 22.6 and 22.52 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 22.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.68
|Support 1
|22.53
|Resistance 2
|22.77
|Support 2
|22.47
|Resistance 3
|22.83
|Support 3
|22.38
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹22.45 and a high of ₹22.78 on the current day.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM is 36.09% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.67, a decrease of 0.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 22.59 and 22.46 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 22.46 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.59.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.6
|Support 1
|22.52
|Resistance 2
|22.64
|Support 2
|22.48
|Resistance 3
|22.68
|Support 3
|22.44
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.13 and ₹23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded by 11 AM is down by 39.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹22.54, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 22.66 and 22.41 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.59
|Support 1
|22.46
|Resistance 2
|22.66
|Support 2
|22.4
|Resistance 3
|22.72
|Support 3
|22.33
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.13 and ₹23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock price has increased by 0.22% to reach ₹22.58, in line with the positive movement of its peer banks including CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and down by 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK ORD
|118.4
|5.15
|4.55
|126.53
|58.26
|21479.3
|IDBI Bank
|84.63
|0.67
|0.8
|98.7
|52.64
|90997.58
|Yes Bank
|22.58
|0.05
|0.22
|32.81
|14.1
|64957.88
|Indian Bank
|534.25
|21.25
|4.14
|573.45
|267.25
|71961.34
|UCO Bank
|53.2
|1.06
|2.03
|70.66
|25.65
|63605.7
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 10 AM is 41.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.52, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 22.7 & a low of 22.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.66
|Support 1
|22.41
|Resistance 2
|22.81
|Support 2
|22.31
|Resistance 3
|22.91
|Support 3
|22.16
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.62 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.13 and ₹23.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at ₹22.59. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 42.27% to reach ₹22.59. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|3 Months
|-20.75%
|6 Months
|16.24%
|YTD
|5.13%
|1 Year
|42.27%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.08
|Support 1
|22.13
|Resistance 2
|23.62
|Support 2
|21.72
|Resistance 3
|24.03
|Support 3
|21.18
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 181 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.16 & ₹22.27 yesterday to end at ₹22.24. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
