Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 23.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.98 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.15 and closed at 24.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.38, while the low was 23.62. The market capitalization stood at 68,784.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81 and the 52-week low was 14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 39,714,977 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 23.74, while the high price reached 24.26.

16 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.98, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹23.91

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.98 per share, which reflects a slight increase of 0.29% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.07.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank86.752.152.5498.750.793277.09
Indian Bank518.73.80.74573.45267.2564601.03
Yes Bank23.980.070.2932.8114.168953.95
UCO Bank53.60.50.9470.6625.6564083.94
Bank Of India139.150.350.25156.3569.4157117.5
16 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.93, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹23.91

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.93 with a slight increase of 0.08% in percentage change and a net change of 0.02.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 23.74 and a high of 24.26 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.17, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹23.91

Yes Bank's stock is currently trading at 24.17, with a 1.09% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.26. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.96%
3 Months-3.33%
6 Months40.47%
YTD11.66%
1 Year56.03%
16 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.91, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹24.25

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.91, with a percent change of -1.4% and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a volume of 39,714,977 shares with a closing price of 24.25.

