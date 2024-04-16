Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.15 and closed at ₹24.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.38, while the low was ₹23.62. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,784.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 39,714,977 shares traded.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹23.74, while the high price reached ₹24.26.
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.98 per share, which reflects a slight increase of 0.29% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.07.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|86.75
|2.15
|2.54
|98.7
|50.7
|93277.09
|Indian Bank
|518.7
|3.8
|0.74
|573.45
|267.25
|64601.03
|Yes Bank
|23.98
|0.07
|0.29
|32.81
|14.1
|68953.95
|UCO Bank
|53.6
|0.5
|0.94
|70.66
|25.65
|64083.94
|Bank Of India
|139.15
|0.35
|0.25
|156.35
|69.41
|57117.5
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.93 with a slight increase of 0.08% in percentage change and a net change of 0.02.
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹23.74 and a high of ₹24.26 on the current day.
Yes Bank's stock is currently trading at ₹24.17, with a 1.09% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.26. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|3 Months
|-3.33%
|6 Months
|40.47%
|YTD
|11.66%
|1 Year
|56.03%
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.91, with a percent change of -1.4% and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a volume of 39,714,977 shares with a closing price of ₹24.25.
