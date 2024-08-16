Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.28 and closed at ₹24.12, with a high of ₹24.35 and a low of ₹23.82. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹75,183.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,079,434 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.76 and ₹24.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.76 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹24.17. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have risen by 41.53% to ₹24.17. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|-2.06%
|6 Months
|-16.41%
|YTD
|11.84%
|1 Year
|41.53%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.28
|Support 1
|23.76
|Resistance 2
|24.57
|Support 2
|23.53
|Resistance 3
|24.8
|Support 3
|23.24
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.35 & ₹23.82 yesterday to end at ₹23.99. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.