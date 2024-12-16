Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹21.12 and closed slightly higher at ₹21.21, with a high of ₹21.20 and a low of ₹20.70. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹66,116.91 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 12,770,827 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.25
|Support 1
|20.76
|Resistance 2
|21.47
|Support 2
|20.49
|Resistance 3
|21.74
|Support 3
|20.27
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 19.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.2 & ₹20.7 yesterday to end at ₹21.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend