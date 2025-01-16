Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.28 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.04. The stock reached a high of ₹18.28 and a low of ₹17.86 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹56,337.49 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded a volume of 11,254,952 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹17.06.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.84% and is currently trading at ₹18.31. However, over the past year, the price of Yes Bank shares has decreased by 29.94%, also settling at ₹18.31. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|3 Months
|-9.75%
|6 Months
|-31.39%
|YTD
|-8.27%
|1 Year
|-29.94%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.17
|Support 1
|17.81
|Resistance 2
|18.38
|Support 2
|17.66
|Resistance 3
|18.53
|Support 3
|17.45
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 11.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 107 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 89867 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 95 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.28 & ₹17.86 yesterday to end at ₹17.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend