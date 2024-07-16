Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.64 and closed at ₹25.61 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹26.78, while the low was ₹25.07. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at ₹82,655.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,475,475 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 36.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 394 mn & BSE volume was 49 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.78 & ₹25.07 yesterday to end at ₹26.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend