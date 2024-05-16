Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at ₹22.67, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹22.73 and closed at ₹22.53 on the last day, with a high of ₹22.78 and a low of ₹22.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,773.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,819,452 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 4.16% MF holding & 10.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.34% in to 4.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.96% in to 10.48% in quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.10% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 3.00% and 5.39% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's earnings per share has decreased significantly over the last 3 years, while their revenue has shown a modest growth. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly lower than the previous fiscal year. There is a predicted growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 26.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Yes Bank rose by 0.35% today to reach ₹22.67, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank and UCO Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank Of India and Indian Bank are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|140.7
|1.8
|1.3
|163.15
|68.0
|107404.89
|IDBI Bank
|83.38
|-0.82
|-0.97
|98.7
|52.64
|89653.53
|Yes Bank
|22.67
|0.08
|0.35
|32.81
|14.1
|65216.79
|Indian Bank
|540.0
|4.5
|0.84
|573.45
|267.25
|72735.84
|UCO Bank
|52.63
|-0.11
|-0.21
|70.66
|25.65
|62924.21
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank stock hit a low of ₹22.6 and a high of ₹23.13.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed today at ₹22.67, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹22.67 - a 0.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 23.07 , 23.38 , 23.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 22.52 , 22.28 , 21.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 1.32% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 3 PM is 1.32% higher than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹22.67, up by 0.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.71, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.71 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.42 and ₹22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|22.58
|10 Days
|23.64
|20 Days
|24.16
|50 Days
|24.15
|100 Days
|24.31
|300 Days
|21.06
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -1.84% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 2 PM is down by 1.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹22.68, a decrease of 0.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 22.67 and 22.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 22.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 22.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.67
|Support 1
|22.63
|Resistance 2
|22.68
|Support 2
|22.6
|Resistance 3
|22.71
|Support 3
|22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.65, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.42 and ₹22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.84% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume of Yes Bank traded has decreased by 0.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹22.64, showing a decline of 0.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest potential further decreases in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank reached a peak of 22.69 and a low of 22.6 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 22.63 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 22.59 and 22.54.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.67
|Support 1
|22.58
|Resistance 2
|22.73
|Support 2
|22.55
|Resistance 3
|22.76
|Support 3
|22.49
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹22.6 and the high price was ₹23.13.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.09% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM is 19.09% higher than yesterday, while the price was at ₹22.67, showing a 0.35% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.75 and 22.6 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 22.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.72
|Support 1
|22.63
|Resistance 2
|22.77
|Support 2
|22.59
|Resistance 3
|22.81
|Support 3
|22.54
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.69, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.42 and ₹22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 20.64% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 11 AM is 20.64% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.68, up by 0.4%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.95 and 22.61 in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.61 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.75
|Support 1
|22.6
|Resistance 2
|22.82
|Support 2
|22.52
|Resistance 3
|22.9
|Support 3
|22.45
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.64, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.42 and ₹22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 30.47% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 10 AM is 30.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.65, showing a 0.27% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price decreases.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 23.04 & a low of 22.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.95
|Support 1
|22.61
|Resistance 2
|23.16
|Support 2
|22.48
|Resistance 3
|23.29
|Support 3
|22.27
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.84, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹22.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹22.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹22.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹22.69. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 42.14% to reach ₹22.69, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|-22.51%
|6 Months
|11.06%
|YTD
|5.36%
|1 Year
|42.14%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.72
|Support 1
|22.42
|Resistance 2
|22.88
|Support 2
|22.28
|Resistance 3
|23.02
|Support 3
|22.12
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 170 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 332209 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 150 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹22.78 & ₹22.45 yesterday to end at ₹22.53. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!