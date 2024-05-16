Active Stocks
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at ₹22.67, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹22.59

46 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 22.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.67 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank's stock opened at 22.73 and closed at 22.53 on the last day, with a high of 22.78 and a low of 22.45. The market capitalization stood at 70,773.66 crore. The 52-week high was 32.81, and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,819,452 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:01:38 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 4.16% MF holding & 10.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.34% in to 4.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.96% in to 10.48% in quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:35:25 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.10% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 3.00% and 5.39% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:00:53 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's earnings per share has decreased significantly over the last 3 years, while their revenue has shown a modest growth. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly lower than the previous fiscal year. There is a predicted growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:32:48 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 26.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
16 May 2024, 06:04:01 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Yes Bank rose by 0.35% today to reach 22.67, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank and UCO Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank Of India and Indian Bank are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India140.71.81.3163.1568.0107404.89
IDBI Bank83.38-0.82-0.9798.752.6489653.53
Yes Bank22.670.080.3532.8114.165216.79
Indian Bank540.04.50.84573.45267.2572735.84
UCO Bank52.63-0.11-0.2170.6625.6562924.21
16 May 2024, 05:37:40 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank stock hit a low of 22.6 and a high of 23.13.

16 May 2024, 03:53:35 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed today at ₹22.67, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price closed the day at 22.67 - a 0.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 23.07 , 23.38 , 23.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 22.52 , 22.28 , 21.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:51:53 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 1.32% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 3 PM is 1.32% higher than yesterday, with the stock price at 22.67, up by 0.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:36:00 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:13:00 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.71, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 22.71 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.42 and 22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00:31 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:56:09 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.58
10 Days23.64
20 Days24.16
50 Days24.15
100 Days24.31
300 Days21.06
16 May 2024, 02:50:54 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -1.84% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 2 PM is down by 1.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 22.68, a decrease of 0.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:35:10 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 22.67 and 22.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 22.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 22.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.67Support 122.63
Resistance 222.68Support 222.6
Resistance 322.71Support 322.59
16 May 2024, 02:11:06 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:03:57 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.65, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.42 and 22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:52:11 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.84% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume of Yes Bank traded has decreased by 0.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 22.64, showing a decline of 0.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest potential further decreases in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:40:07 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank reached a peak of 22.69 and a low of 22.6 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 22.63 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 22.59 and 22.54.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.67Support 122.58
Resistance 222.73Support 222.55
Resistance 322.76Support 322.49
16 May 2024, 01:07:08 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price today was 22.6 and the high price was 23.13.

16 May 2024, 12:52:04 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.09% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM is 19.09% higher than yesterday, while the price was at 22.67, showing a 0.35% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:39:46 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.75 and 22.6 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 22.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.72Support 122.63
Resistance 222.77Support 222.59
Resistance 322.81Support 322.54
16 May 2024, 12:24:54 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:24:25 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.58
10 Days23.64
20 Days24.16
50 Days24.15
100 Days24.31
300 Days21.06
16 May 2024, 12:10:05 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.69, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.42 and 22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:50:39 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 20.64% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 11 AM is 20.64% higher than yesterday, with the price at 22.68, up by 0.4%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:37:12 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.95 and 22.61 in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.61 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.75Support 122.6
Resistance 222.82Support 222.52
Resistance 322.9Support 322.45
16 May 2024, 11:20:10 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.64, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.42 and 22.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:14:45 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock price increased by 0.18% to reach 22.63, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. Indian Bank and UCO Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank of India and IDBI Bank are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India141.32.41.73163.1568.0107862.91
IDBI Bank84.270.070.0898.752.6490610.49
Yes Bank22.630.040.1832.8114.165101.72
Indian Bank528.55-6.95-1.3573.45267.2571193.57
UCO Bank52.32-0.42-0.870.6625.6562553.57
16 May 2024, 11:08:16 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 26.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:50:41 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 30.47% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 10 AM is 30.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at 22.65, showing a 0.27% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price decreases.

16 May 2024, 10:37:22 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 23.04 & a low of 22.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.95Support 122.61
Resistance 223.16Support 222.48
Resistance 323.29Support 322.27
16 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank rose by 1.06% today to reach 22.83, while its peer group showed mixed performance. Indian Bank's shares are declining, but Union Bank Of India, IDBI Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India143.14.23.02163.1568.0109236.96
IDBI Bank84.730.530.6398.752.6491105.1
Yes Bank22.830.241.0632.8114.165677.07
Indian Bank533.95-1.55-0.29573.45267.2571920.93
UCO Bank52.850.110.2170.6625.6563187.24
16 May 2024, 09:38:42 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.84, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 22.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 22.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 22.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:23:02 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 22.69. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 42.14% to reach 22.69, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months-22.51%
6 Months11.06%
YTD5.36%
1 Year42.14%
16 May 2024, 08:50:26 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.72Support 122.42
Resistance 222.88Support 222.28
Resistance 323.02Support 322.12
16 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 170 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 332209 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 150 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:08:12 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 22.78 & 22.45 yesterday to end at 22.53. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

