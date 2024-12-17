Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹21.12 and closed slightly lower at ₹21.10. The stock reached a high of ₹21.57 and a low of ₹21.12 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,618.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05, with a trading volume of 9,634,902 shares on the BSE.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹21.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹21.05 and ₹21.51 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹21.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 21.51 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹21.33. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have decreased by 3.19%, also standing at ₹21.33. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.7%
|3 Months
|-8.2%
|6 Months
|-10.75%
|YTD
|-0.93%
|1 Year
|-3.19%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.51
|Support 1
|21.05
|Resistance 2
|21.77
|Support 2
|20.85
|Resistance 3
|21.97
|Support 3
|20.59
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 20.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.57 & ₹21.12 yesterday to end at ₹21.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.