Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 17.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.29 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18.22 and closed at 17.98, experiencing a high of 18.55 and a low of 18.17. The bank's market capitalization stood at 57,340.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 17.06. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 13,055,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by -1.09%, currently trading at 18.09. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have experienced a decline of -26.10%, also reaching 18.09. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.81%, rising to 23,311.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months-7.99%
6 Months-28.97%
YTD-6.64%
1 Year-26.1%
17 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.49Support 118.12
Resistance 218.71Support 217.97
Resistance 318.86Support 317.75
17 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.0, 12.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
17 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 96 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 86407 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

17 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.55 & 18.17 yesterday to end at 18.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

