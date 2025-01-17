Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.22 and closed at ₹17.98, experiencing a high of ₹18.55 and a low of ₹18.17. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹57,340.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 13,055,284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by -1.09%, currently trading at ₹18.09. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have experienced a decline of -26.10%, also reaching ₹18.09. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.81%, rising to 23,311.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|-7.99%
|6 Months
|-28.97%
|YTD
|-6.64%
|1 Year
|-26.1%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.49
|Support 1
|18.12
|Resistance 2
|18.71
|Support 2
|17.97
|Resistance 3
|18.86
|Support 3
|17.75
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 12.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.55 & ₹18.17 yesterday to end at ₹18.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend