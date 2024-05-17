Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.01, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹22.67

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹22.71 and closed at ₹22.59 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.13, while the low was ₹22.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,024.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,219,842 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 4.16% MF holding & 10.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.34% in to 4.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.96% in to 10.48% in quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank reported a ROE of 3.10% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 3.00% and 5.39% respectively.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank has experienced a negative earnings per share growth of -99999.99% and a revenue growth of 11.27% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 276058.60 crore, which is slightly lower (-0.00%) than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 66.48% and a profit growth of 0% in the fourth quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 27.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.5% to reach ₹23.01, following the upward trend of its peers like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with increases of 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.36
|0.98
|1.18
|98.7
|52.64
|90707.26
|Indian Bank
|541.6
|1.85
|0.34
|573.45
|267.25
|72951.35
|Yes Bank
|23.01
|0.34
|1.5
|32.81
|14.1
|66194.9
|UCO Bank
|52.87
|0.24
|0.46
|70.66
|25.65
|63211.15
|Bank Of India
|123.1
|1.4
|1.15
|158.0
|69.41
|56052.48
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹22.59, while the high price reached was ₹23.14.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.01, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹22.67
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹23.01 - a 1.5% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 23.18 , 23.37 , 23.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 22.68 , 22.37 , 22.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 6.37% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 3 PM is 6.37% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹23.01, showing a 1.5% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.97, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹22.67
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.52 and ₹23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|22.50
|10 Days
|23.29
|20 Days
|24.06
|50 Days
|24.06
|100 Days
|24.32
|300 Days
|21.08
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 6.80% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 2 PM has increased by 6.80% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹22.87, representing a 0.88% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.98 and 22.85 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 22.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.93
|Support 1
|22.85
|Resistance 2
|22.97
|Support 2
|22.81
|Resistance 3
|23.01
|Support 3
|22.77
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.87, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹22.67
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.52 and ₹23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.40% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 1 PM is 3.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹22.87, reflecting an increase of 0.88%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 22.95 and 22.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.98
|Support 1
|22.85
|Resistance 2
|23.02
|Support 2
|22.76
|Resistance 3
|23.11
|Support 3
|22.72
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹22.59, while the high price reached was ₹23.05.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.30% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM has increased by 6.30% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹22.84, reflecting a 0.75% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 23.02 and 22.68 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 23.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.95
|Support 1
|22.8
|Resistance 2
|23.03
|Support 2
|22.73
|Resistance 3
|23.1
|Support 3
|22.65
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|22.50
|10 Days
|23.29
|20 Days
|24.06
|50 Days
|24.06
|100 Days
|24.32
|300 Days
|21.08
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.89, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹22.67
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.52 and ₹23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.69% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 11 AM is 4.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹22.91, showing a 1.06% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.88 and 22.64 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 22.64 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.02
|Support 1
|22.68
|Resistance 2
|23.2
|Support 2
|22.52
|Resistance 3
|23.36
|Support 3
|22.34
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.81, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹22.67
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.52 and ₹23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.93% to reach ₹22.88, following the upward trend of its peer banks like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.28% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.27
|0.89
|1.07
|98.7
|52.64
|90610.49
|Indian Bank
|543.2
|3.45
|0.64
|573.45
|267.25
|73166.87
|Yes Bank
|22.88
|0.21
|0.93
|32.81
|14.1
|65820.91
|UCO Bank
|53.05
|0.42
|0.8
|70.66
|25.65
|63426.36
|Bank Of India
|123.3
|1.6
|1.31
|158.0
|69.41
|56143.55
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.48% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded by 10 AM is 19.48% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹22.73, a decrease of 0.26%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 22.9 & a low of 22.66 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.88
|Support 1
|22.64
|Resistance 2
|23.01
|Support 2
|22.53
|Resistance 3
|23.12
|Support 3
|22.4
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.53% to reach ₹22.79, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Indian Bank is declining, but IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.23% and up by 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|83.75
|0.37
|0.44
|98.7
|52.64
|90051.37
|Indian Bank
|536.6
|-3.15
|-0.58
|573.45
|267.25
|72277.87
|Yes Bank
|22.79
|0.12
|0.53
|32.81
|14.1
|65562.0
|UCO Bank
|52.86
|0.23
|0.44
|70.66
|25.65
|63199.19
|Bank Of India
|123.85
|2.15
|1.77
|158.0
|69.41
|56393.98
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.67, up 0% from yesterday's ₹22.59
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.52 and ₹23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has remained steady at ₹22.67, with no change in its value. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 42.45% to reach ₹22.67, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|-23.61%
|6 Months
|12.41%
|YTD
|5.59%
|1 Year
|42.45%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.07
|Support 1
|22.52
|Resistance 2
|23.38
|Support 2
|22.28
|Resistance 3
|23.62
|Support 3
|21.97
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 335394 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 151 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.13 & ₹22.6 yesterday to end at ₹22.59. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
