Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at 23.01, up 1.5% from yesterday's 22.67

46 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 22.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.01 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank's stock opened at 22.71 and closed at 22.59 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 23.13, while the low was 22.6. The market capitalization stood at 71,024.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,219,842 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 4.16% MF holding & 10.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.34% in to 4.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.96% in to 10.48% in quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:35 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank reported a ROE of 3.10% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 3.00% and 5.39% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:08 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank has experienced a negative earnings per share growth of -99999.99% and a revenue growth of 11.27% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 276058.60 crore, which is slightly lower (-0.00%) than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 66.48% and a profit growth of 0% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 27.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
17 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.5% to reach 23.01, following the upward trend of its peers like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with increases of 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank84.360.981.1898.752.6490707.26
Indian Bank541.61.850.34573.45267.2572951.35
Yes Bank23.010.341.532.8114.166194.9
UCO Bank52.870.240.4670.6625.6563211.15
Bank Of India123.11.41.15158.069.4156052.48
17 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 22.59, while the high price reached was 23.14.

17 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.01, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹22.67

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price closed the day at 23.01 - a 1.5% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 23.18 , 23.37 , 23.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 22.68 , 22.37 , 22.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 6.37% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 3 PM is 6.37% higher than the previous day, with the price at 23.01, showing a 1.5% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.97, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹22.67

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 22.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.52 and 23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.50
10 Days23.29
20 Days24.06
50 Days24.06
100 Days24.32
300 Days21.08
17 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 6.80% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 2 PM has increased by 6.80% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 22.87, representing a 0.88% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.98 and 22.85 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 22.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 22.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.93Support 122.85
Resistance 222.97Support 222.81
Resistance 323.01Support 322.77
17 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 26.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
17 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.87, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹22.67

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.52 and 23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.40% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 1 PM is 3.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 22.87, reflecting an increase of 0.88%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 22.95 and 22.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.98Support 122.85
Resistance 223.02Support 222.76
Resistance 323.11Support 322.72
17 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 22.59, while the high price reached was 23.05.

17 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.30% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM has increased by 6.30% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 22.84, reflecting a 0.75% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 23.02 and 22.68 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 22.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 23.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.95Support 122.8
Resistance 223.03Support 222.73
Resistance 323.1Support 322.65
17 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.50
10 Days23.29
20 Days24.06
50 Days24.06
100 Days24.32
300 Days21.08
17 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.89, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹22.67

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.52 and 23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:55 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.69% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 11 AM is 4.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at 22.91, showing a 1.06% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 22.88 and 22.64 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 22.64 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.02Support 122.68
Resistance 223.2Support 222.52
Resistance 323.36Support 322.34
17 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.81, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹22.67

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 22.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.52 and 23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.93% to reach 22.88, following the upward trend of its peer banks like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.28% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank84.270.891.0798.752.6490610.49
Indian Bank543.23.450.64573.45267.2573166.87
Yes Bank22.880.210.9332.8114.165820.91
UCO Bank53.050.420.870.6625.6563426.36
Bank Of India123.31.61.31158.069.4156143.55
17 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 26.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
17 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.48% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded by 10 AM is 19.48% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 22.73, a decrease of 0.26%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 22.9 & a low of 22.66 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.88Support 122.64
Resistance 223.01Support 222.53
Resistance 323.12Support 322.4
17 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.53% to reach 22.79, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Indian Bank is declining, but IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.23% and up by 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank83.750.370.4498.752.6490051.37
Indian Bank536.6-3.15-0.58573.45267.2572277.87
Yes Bank22.790.120.5332.8114.165562.0
UCO Bank52.860.230.4470.6625.6563199.19
Bank Of India123.852.151.77158.069.4156393.98
17 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.67, up 0% from yesterday's ₹22.59

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 22.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.52 and 23.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has remained steady at 22.67, with no change in its value. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 42.45% to reach 22.67, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months-23.61%
6 Months12.41%
YTD5.59%
1 Year42.45%
17 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.07Support 122.52
Resistance 223.38Support 222.28
Resistance 323.62Support 321.97
17 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 26.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
17 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 335394 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 151 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.13 & 22.6 yesterday to end at 22.59. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.