Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 23.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.96 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank opened at 23.82 and closed at 23.91 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 24.26 and a low of 23.74. Its market capitalization stands at 68,927.85 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank is 32.81 and the low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 14,008,058 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.91 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 14008058 shares and the closing price was 23.91.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.