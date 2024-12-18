Explore
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 20.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.77 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at 21.25, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 21.43 and a low of 20.88, reflecting some volatility. The bank's market capitalization stands at 65,709.36 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank has seen a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05, with a BSE trading volume of 22,317,613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:06:31 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of 20.68 and reached a high of 21.05 today. The price fluctuations indicate a modest trading range, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49:47 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.61% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 9.61% compared to yesterday, while the share price has fallen to 20.71, reflecting a decline of 1.15%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price changes, to identify market trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by higher volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40:56 PM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank reached a high of 20.89 and a low of 20.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 20.82 and 20.75, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.86Support 120.72
Resistance 220.94Support 220.66
Resistance 321.0Support 320.58
18 Dec 2024, 12:26:58 PM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days21.47
10 Days21.22
20 Days20.43
50 Days20.61
100 Days22.29
300 Days23.17
18 Dec 2024, 12:22:33 PM IST

Will Yes Bank’s turnaround story have a happy ending?

Yes Bank’s turnaround story has kept shareholders and traders interested and waiting for four years. The stock is showing mixed performance between momentum and valuation which has kept analysts cautious.

18 Dec 2024, 12:20:31 PM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20:06 PM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹20.77, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹20.95

Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 20.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 20.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of 20.63 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:14:04 PM IST

18 Dec 2024, 11:59:41 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -6.93% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank is down by 6.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 20.82, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Trading volume is a key factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 20.99 and 20.72 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 20.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 20.99. Please note that my training includes data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.95Support 120.82
Resistance 221.01Support 220.75
Resistance 321.08Support 320.69
18 Dec 2024, 11:24:37 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹20.89, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹20.95

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 20.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 20.8 and 21.29 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 20.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 21.29 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10:05 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has dropped by 0.43%, currently standing at 20.86, mirroring the trend of its peers. Other banks like Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, UCO Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.38% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank561.4-4.4-0.78626.35393.5575618.33
Indusind Bank970.05-5.1-0.521694.35965.5575500.93
Yes Bank20.86-0.09-0.4332.8119.0560009.8
UCO Bank45.91-0.46-0.9970.6636.7954889.8
Federal Bank204.35-5.9-2.81216.9139.4549766.42
18 Dec 2024, 11:06:03 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 18.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
18 Dec 2024, 10:52:13 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 0.52% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 0.52% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 20.89, reflecting a decrease of 0.29%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36:48 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 21.04 & a low of 20.77 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.99Support 120.72
Resistance 221.15Support 220.61
Resistance 321.26Support 320.45
18 Dec 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 09:56:53 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 20.89, mirroring the performance of its peers. Other banks such as Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, UCO Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved down by 0.14% and 0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank561.35-4.45-0.79626.35393.5575611.6
Indusind Bank973.8-1.35-0.141694.35965.5575792.8
Yes Bank20.89-0.06-0.2932.8119.0560096.11
UCO Bank46.06-0.31-0.6770.6636.7955069.14
Federal Bank207.7-2.55-1.21216.9139.4550582.26
18 Dec 2024, 09:34:21 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹20.82, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹20.95

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 20.82 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 20.8 and 21.29 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 20.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 21.29 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:21:59 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at 20.85. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 8.07%, also settling at 20.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.96%
3 Months-7.77%
6 Months-11.93%
YTD-2.28%
1 Year-8.07%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49:20 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 121.29Support 120.8
Resistance 221.61Support 220.63
Resistance 321.78Support 320.31
18 Dec 2024, 08:34:23 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 18.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
18 Dec 2024, 08:18:41 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 171 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 118629 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 148 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 21.43 & 20.88 yesterday to end at 20.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

