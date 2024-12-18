Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at ₹21.25, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹21.43 and a low of ₹20.88, reflecting some volatility. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹65,709.36 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05, with a BSE trading volume of 22,317,613 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of ₹20.68 and reached a high of ₹21.05 today. The price fluctuations indicate a modest trading range, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 9.61% compared to yesterday, while the share price has fallen to ₹20.71, reflecting a decline of 1.15%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price changes, to identify market trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by higher volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank reached a high of 20.89 and a low of 20.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 20.82 and 20.75, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.86
|Support 1
|20.72
|Resistance 2
|20.94
|Support 2
|20.66
|Resistance 3
|21.0
|Support 3
|20.58
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|21.47
|10 Days
|21.22
|20 Days
|20.43
|50 Days
|20.61
|100 Days
|22.29
|300 Days
|23.17
Yes Bank’s turnaround story has kept shareholders and traders interested and waiting for four years. The stock is showing mixed performance between momentum and valuation which has kept analysts cautious.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/yes-bank-shares-yes-bank-turnaround-rbi-bailout-sbi-stake-npas-advances-deposits-sumitomo-mitsui-banking-11734499333027.html
Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹20.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹20.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹20.63 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank is down by 6.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹20.82, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Trading volume is a key factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decline.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 20.99 and 20.72 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 20.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 20.99.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹20.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹20.8 and ₹21.29 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹20.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 21.29 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has dropped by 0.43%, currently standing at ₹20.86, mirroring the trend of its peers. Other banks like Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, UCO Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.38% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|561.4
|-4.4
|-0.78
|626.35
|393.55
|75618.33
|Indusind Bank
|970.05
|-5.1
|-0.52
|1694.35
|965.55
|75500.93
|Yes Bank
|20.86
|-0.09
|-0.43
|32.81
|19.05
|60009.8
|UCO Bank
|45.91
|-0.46
|-0.99
|70.66
|36.79
|54889.8
|Federal Bank
|204.35
|-5.9
|-2.81
|216.9
|139.45
|49766.42
Yes Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 18.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 0.52% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹20.89, reflecting a decrease of 0.29%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 21.04 & a low of 20.77 in the previous trading hour.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹20.82 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹20.8 and ₹21.29 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹20.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 21.29 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹20.85. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 8.07%, also settling at ₹20.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|3 Months
|-7.77%
|6 Months
|-11.93%
|YTD
|-2.28%
|1 Year
|-8.07%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.29
|Support 1
|20.8
|Resistance 2
|21.61
|Support 2
|20.63
|Resistance 3
|21.78
|Support 3
|20.31
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 148 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.43 & ₹20.88 yesterday to end at ₹20.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend