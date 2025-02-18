Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.60 and closed at ₹17.77, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹17.82 and a low of ₹17.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹55,400.52 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded a volume of 16,081,247 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹17.06 and ₹32.32, indicating recent volatility.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has decreased by -0.23%, currently trading at ₹17.63. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have dropped by -37.82%, with the price standing at ₹17.63. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.0%
|3 Months
|-6.78%
|6 Months
|-27.77%
|YTD
|-9.85%
|1 Year
|-37.82%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.86
|Support 1
|17.37
|Resistance 2
|18.09
|Support 2
|17.11
|Resistance 3
|18.35
|Support 3
|16.88
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 3.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 108 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 95576 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 92 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.77 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.82 & ₹17.35 yesterday to end at ₹17.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend