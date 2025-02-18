Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 17.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.67 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 17.60 and closed at 17.77, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 17.82 and a low of 17.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 55,400.52 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded a volume of 16,081,247 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range is between 17.06 and 32.32, indicating recent volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has decreased by -0.23%, currently trading at 17.63. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have dropped by -37.82%, with the price standing at 17.63. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.0%
3 Months-6.78%
6 Months-27.77%
YTD-9.85%
1 Year-37.82%
18 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.86Support 117.37
Resistance 218.09Support 217.11
Resistance 318.35Support 316.88
18 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 3.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
18 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 108 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 95576 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 92 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.

18 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.77 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 17.82 & 17.35 yesterday to end at 17.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

