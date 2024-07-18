Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹26.32 and closed at ₹26.38 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹26.85, and the low was ₹26.11. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,028.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, and the low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 21,260,698 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹25.86, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹26.18
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.66 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.92% and is currently trading at ₹25.94. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have increased by 47.97% to ₹25.94. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|-1.18%
|6 Months
|2.11%
|YTD
|22.1%
|1 Year
|47.97%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.65
|Support 1
|25.92
|Resistance 2
|27.12
|Support 2
|25.66
|Resistance 3
|27.38
|Support 3
|25.19
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 36.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 185 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 296955 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 164 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹26.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.85 & ₹26.11 yesterday to end at ₹26.18. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend