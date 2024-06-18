Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.98, reached a high of ₹23.98, and a low of ₹23.72 before closing at ₹23.81. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,634.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 15,017,215 shares for the day.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹23.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹24.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹24.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹23.92. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 47.89%, reaching ₹23.92. During the same one-year period, Nifty also saw a rise of 25.11%, reaching 23465.60.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|-5.61%
|6 Months
|8.47%
|YTD
|11.0%
|1 Year
|47.89%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.95
|Support 1
|23.69
|Resistance 2
|24.1
|Support 2
|23.58
|Resistance 3
|24.21
|Support 3
|23.43
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 100 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 182497 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.98 & ₹23.72 yesterday to end at ₹23.81. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.