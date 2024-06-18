Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 23.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.98 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.98, reached a high of 23.98, and a low of 23.72 before closing at 23.81. The market capitalization stood at 74,634.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 15,017,215 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.98, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹23.82

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 23.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 24.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 24.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 23.92. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 47.89%, reaching 23.92. During the same one-year period, Nifty also saw a rise of 25.11%, reaching 23465.60.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months-5.61%
6 Months8.47%
YTD11.0%
1 Year47.89%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.95Support 123.69
Resistance 224.1Support 223.58
Resistance 324.21Support 323.43
18 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 29.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
18 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 100 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 182497 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.98 & 23.72 yesterday to end at 23.81. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

