Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares decline as investors react to quarterly earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 23.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.48 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.61 and closed at 23.43 on the last day. The high for the day was 24.35, while the low was 22.76. The market capitalization stood at 68,520.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63,017,174 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.48, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹23.82

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.48, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months6.7%
6 Months30.05%
YTD10.96%
1 Year59.73%
18 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.82, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹23.43

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.82 with a net change of 0.39 and a percent change of 1.66. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

18 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.43 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 63,017,174 shares with a closing price of 23.43.

