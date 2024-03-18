Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares decline as investors react to quarterly earnings report

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.61 and closed at ₹23.43 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹24.35, while the low was ₹22.76. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,520.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63,017,174 shares traded.
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.48, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|6.7%
|6 Months
|30.05%
|YTD
|10.96%
|1 Year
|59.73%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.82 with a net change of 0.39 and a percent change of 1.66. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 63,017,174 shares with a closing price of ₹23.43.
