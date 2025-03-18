Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at ₹16.44, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹16.12

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.31 and closed slightly lower at ₹16.20. The stock reached a high of ₹16.38 and a low of ₹16.07 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹50,540.83 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 11,421,365 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹28.50, while the low is ₹16.02, reflecting significant volatility.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 0.74% MF holding & 26.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.25% in to 0.74% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.00% in to 26.74% in quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 3.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock price has increased by 1.99% today, reaching ₹16.44, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|513.45
|14.4
|2.89
|626.35
|467.2
|69370.36
|Indusind Bank
|681.7
|4.75
|0.7
|1576.0
|605.4
|53107.95
|Yes Bank
|16.44
|0.32
|1.99
|28.5
|16.02
|51544.12
|Federal Bank
|180.25
|3.05
|1.72
|216.9
|145.6
|44241.55
|Bank Of India
|98.54
|3.73
|3.93
|158.0
|90.0
|44861.99
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹16.17 and a high of ₹16.49. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity throughout the trading day.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed today at ₹16.44, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹16.12
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹16.44 - a 1.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 16.59 , 16.7 , 16.91. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 16.27 , 16.06 , 15.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 13.86% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 13.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹16.44, reflecting a rise of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price movement coupled with increased volume may signal a further decrease in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates:
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.43, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹16.12
Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹16.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.49. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹16.49 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|16.43
|10 Days
|16.54
|20 Days
|17.19
|50 Days
|18.06
|100 Days
|19.18
|300 Days
|21.43
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 10.84% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 10.84% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹16.33, reflecting a rise of 1.30%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further downward movement.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.36 and 16.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.28 and selling near hourly resistance 16.36 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.34
|Support 1
|16.3
|Resistance 2
|16.36
|Support 2
|16.28
|Resistance 3
|16.38
|Support 3
|16.26
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 4.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.34, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹16.12
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹16.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.49. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹16.49 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 19.75% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 19.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.32, reflecting a rise of 1.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price drop with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.35 and 16.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.28 and selling near hourly resistance 16.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.36
|Support 1
|16.28
|Resistance 2
|16.39
|Support 2
|16.23
|Resistance 3
|16.44
|Support 3
|16.2
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of ₹16.17 and a high of ₹16.37. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting the stock's performance within this narrow band throughout the trading session.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.44% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 19.44% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹16.28, reflecting a rise of 0.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.33 and 16.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.27 and selling near hourly resistance 16.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.35
|Support 1
|16.28
|Resistance 2
|16.4
|Support 2
|16.26
|Resistance 3
|16.42
|Support 3
|16.21
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.34, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹16.12
Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹16.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.49. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹16.49 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 9.39% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 9.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.34, marking a rise of 1.36%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.33 and 16.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.23 and selling near hourly resistance 16.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.33
|Support 1
|16.27
|Resistance 2
|16.36
|Support 2
|16.24
|Resistance 3
|16.39
|Support 3
|16.21
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.30, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹16.12
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹16.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹15.99 and ₹16.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹15.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has increased by 1.05%, reaching ₹16.29, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.11%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|509.4
|10.35
|2.07
|626.35
|467.2
|68823.18
|Indusind Bank
|677.25
|0.3
|0.04
|1576.0
|605.4
|52761.27
|Yes Bank
|16.29
|0.17
|1.05
|28.5
|16.02
|51073.83
|Federal Bank
|179.05
|1.85
|1.04
|216.9
|145.6
|43947.01
|Bank Of India
|96.73
|1.92
|2.03
|158.0
|90.0
|44037.95
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 4.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.04% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 8.04% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.27, reflecting a rise of 0.93%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 16.32 & a low of 16.22 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.33
|Support 1
|16.23
|Resistance 2
|16.37
|Support 2
|16.17
|Resistance 3
|16.43
|Support 3
|16.13
Yes Bank Live Updates:
Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.81%, reaching ₹16.25, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.83%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|505.1
|6.05
|1.21
|626.35
|467.2
|68242.22
|Indusind Bank
|678.45
|1.5
|0.22
|1576.0
|605.4
|52854.76
|Yes Bank
|16.25
|0.13
|0.81
|28.5
|16.02
|50948.41
|Federal Bank
|178.25
|1.05
|0.59
|216.9
|145.6
|43750.65
|Bank Of India
|96.69
|1.88
|1.98
|158.0
|90.0
|44019.74
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.28, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹16.12
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹16.28 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹15.99 and ₹16.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹15.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.74%, currently trading at ₹16.24. However, over the past year, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 32.31%, also standing at ₹16.24. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.56%
|3 Months
|-16.44%
|6 Months
|-31.45%
|YTD
|-17.76%
|1 Year
|-32.31%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.3
|Support 1
|15.99
|Resistance 2
|16.49
|Support 2
|15.87
|Resistance 3
|16.61
|Support 3
|15.68
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 5.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 83 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 87375 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹16.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.38 & ₹16.07 yesterday to end at ₹16.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend